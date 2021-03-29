Seven dead in drowning incidents across Telangana after celebrating Holi

The incidents took place in Keesara, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Nizamabad and Vikarabad.

By | Published: 11:49 pm 12:57 am

Hyderabad: At least seven persons, most of them youngsters, died in drowning incidents in the State after celebrating Holi in the past two days. The incidents took place in Keesara, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Nizamabad and Vikarabad. In the Keesara incident, K Ramu (27), a private employee from Gandhinagar, after playing Holi with his friends, went to Cheeryal Lake for a bath. He waded into a deep part of the lake and drowned. The body was retrieved after an hour, police said.

Begari Nivarthi, a 12-year-old boy drowned in a pit at Venkatapuram village in Narayankhed mandal where he had gone with his friends after playing Holi. Since Nivarthi did not know swimming, he disappeared in the water within no time. Though the villagers rushed to the spot on hearing his friends cries for help, they could only retrieve the body.

A teenager, who went for fishing in a tank in Vikarabad, drowned early on Monday. Police said M Kumar (16), a resident of Pudoor village, went to the tank on the outskirts of the village for fishing along with his family members. “Kumar got into the tank and started drowning after reaching a deep point,” Vikarabad police said. His body is yet to be retrieved.

Padi Krishna (24), a resident of Adigam village in Adilabad district, drowned when he got into an irrigation tank after playing Holi. Though he didn’t know swimming, he ventured into a deep part of the tank, and much to the horror of his friends, drowned in front of them.

On Sunday, Kodupa Pramod (20), a shepherd drowned in a canal of scrapped Pranahita-Chevella project at Salugupalli village in Bejjur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. In Nizamabad district, two persons — a fisherman and a student, died of drowning on Monday. A Class 10 student, Patnam Rakesh (15) went for a swim in a tank at Siddapur village of Rajampet mandal after playing Holi on Sunday and drowned.

In another incident, fisherman Besta Kashaiah (35) from Thimmareddy village died when he fell into Nizamsagar backwaters at Ruraram village outskirts late on Sunday night.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .