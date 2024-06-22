| Two Youths From Eluru Drown In Sea At Bapatla Two Others Missing

Two youths from Eluru drown in sea at Bapatla, two others missing

According to police, the youngsters from Pedavegi village went to the beach at Ramapuram in Bapatla for a vacation

22 June 2024

Baptla: Two persons drowned and two others went missing in the sea at the Ramapuram beach of Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

According to the police, the bodies of two youths, Teja (21), and Kishore (22), were retrieved while Nitin (22), and Amul Raju (23), were missing.

“The youths were identified and they belong to Pedavegi in the Eluru district. Four youths from Pedavegi village went to the beach at Ramapuram in Bapatla district for a vacation. Four went missing in the sea. Two of their bodies have been recovered, while the other two are yet to be found,” Chirala Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasad said. Further details are awaited.