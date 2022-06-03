| Seven From Hyderabad Charred To Death After Bus Catches Fire In Karnataka

Seven from Hyderabad charred to death after bus catches fire in Karnataka

By IANS Published: Updated On - 02:38 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Photo: IANS

Kalaburagi: At least seven people were charred to death after a Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire in the early hours of Friday in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka.

Sources said all the victims hailed from Kompally, Bolarum and other parts of Hyderabad. About 12 passengers who were injured have been admitted to a hospital in Kalaburagi.

The victims included Arjun Kumar, Sarala, Mukund Rao, Khushi, Snehalatha and Kalpana.

Sources said Arjun Kumar, along with about 26 of his family members and relatives who had planned to celebrate his daughter’s birthday, had boarded the bus at Suchitra junction on May 29.

The incident took place around 6.30 a.m. in the outskirts of Kamalapur taluk in Kalaburagi district on the Bidar-Srirangapatna highway. The bus was travelling from Goa to Hyderabad.

Police sources said that the bus had caught fire after colliding with a tempo truck. The bus then collided with the bridge and also veered off the road due to the impact of the accident.

About 35 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. The private bus belonged to the Orange Travels of Goa.

