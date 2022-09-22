| Seven Injured In Stampede At Gymkhana Over Ticket Sale

Seven injured in stampede at Gymkhana over ticket sale

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:10 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Scores of people turned up at the venue to buy tickets for the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia on September 25.

Hyderabad: Seven persons were injured in a stampede when the sale of tickets for India-Australia third T20 match began at the counter at Gymkhana Grounds here on Thursday.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Secunderabad where they are kept under observation.

Scores of people turned up at the venue to buy tickets for the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia on September 25.

As the crowd surged and tried to gatecrash into the venue several people fell down and sustained injuries.

The police pulled out the injured and shifted them to an ambulance. The police resorted a mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Senior police officials including Additional Commissioner, D S Chauhan said no person had died and a notice will be issued to Hyderabad Cricket Association for failing to make proper arrangements.

The offline sale of the match tickets started the Gymkhana on Thursday morning.