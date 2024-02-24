C Division Football League: Social Sporting record victory

Social Sporting FC defeated Susai Senior FC 2-1 in the Telangana Football Association’s C Division Football League match on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 09:05 PM

Hyderabad: Riding on goals from Md Rayyan and Abdul Barr, Social Sporting FC defeated Susai Senior FC 2-1 in the Telangana Football Association’s C Division Football League match at Gymkhana, on Saturday.

In the other match at Reeds Bowenpally, Mohith and Hariharan found the back of the net to power Bolarum Sporting FC to a 2-1 win over Young Sporting.

On Sunday, Reeds FC will take on Sky Kings Fc at the Reeds Football Ground, Bowenpally.

Results: Social Sporting FC 2 (Md Rayyan 14’, Abdul Barr 34’)bt Susai Senior FC 1 (Lokesh 38’);Bolarum Sporting FC 2 (Mohith 44’, Hariharan 85’) bt Young Sporting FC 1 (Moosa 42’).