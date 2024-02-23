Manan’s goal wins it for OK Sporting

In the other match at the Reeds Football Ground in Bowenpally, Arvindram’s 77th-minute goal helped Sky Kings FC down CCOB Junior FC 1-0
Hyderabad: Manan scored the all-important goal in the 55th minute as OK Sporting defeated Young Dynamos FC 1-0 in the Telangana Football Association’s C Division Football League match at Gymkhana on Friday.
In the other match at the Reeds Football Ground in Bowenpally, Arvindram’s 77th-minute goal helped Sky Kings FC down CCOB Junior FC 1-0.
On Saturday, Young Sporting will take on Bolarum Sporting FC while Susai Senior FC will clash with Social Sporting FC.
