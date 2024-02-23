| Manans Goal Wins It For Ok Sporting

Manan’s goal wins it for OK Sporting



By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 09:24 PM



Hyderabad: Manan scored the all-important goal in the 55th minute as OK Sporting defeated Young Dynamos FC 1-0 in the Telangana Football Association’s C Division Football League match at Gymkhana on Friday.

In the other match at the Reeds Football Ground in Bowenpally, Arvindram’s 77th-minute goal helped Sky Kings FC down CCOB Junior FC 1-0.

On Saturday, Young Sporting will take on Bolarum Sporting FC while Susai Senior FC will clash with Social Sporting FC.

Results: Results: OK Sporting FC 1 (Manan 55’) bt Young Dynamos FC 0; Sky Kings FC 1 (Arvindam 77’) bt CCOB Junior FC 0.