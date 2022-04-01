Seven-year-old boy’s body found in Nizamsagar canal; human sacrifice suspected

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old boy was found murdered with his hands tied with a black rope on Friday morning in Nizamsagar canal in Nizamabad district.

Shaik Fayaz, a second standard student of an Urdu medium school in the district, was playing with his friends near his house at Autonagar on Thursday afternoon. A few minutes later, he went missing. His parents and family members searched for the boy but in vain.

They later approached the police. However, the boy’s body was found in the canal on Friday morning. The family members suspect the role of the persons, who are practicing black magic, since the boy’s hands were tied with a black rope.

They were also suspecting that the boy was killed in a human sacrifice ritual as it was ‘Amavasya’ today. The police registered a case and are collecting details from the family members to know the reasons behind the boy’s death.