Several administrative reforms in the offing in TSPSC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:51 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Several administrative reforms including extending leave to its permanent employees who want to appear for the recruitment examinations is being chalked out by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The TSPSC’s permanent employees are likely to get leave for three months to appear for recruitment examinations after obtaining the necessary no objection certificate from the head of the department. Such employees would be asked to return to work after one month into announcement of such exam results, according to sources.

However, employees working on the contract or outsourcing basis would be terminated from the services if they want to take the recruitment examinations, sources said.

Further, the TSPSC is planning to introduce a clause which prohibits its freshly recruited employees to appear for further recruitment examinations in the future, sources added.