TSPSC to announce fresh dates for cancelled, postponed exams in one week

The Commission will release recruitment exam dates for posts of TPBO, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, AE, AEE and DAO in various departments within one week

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:38 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will announce fresh dates for the cancelled and postponed recruitment examinations, within one week.

While the Group-I prelims has already been scheduled for June 11, the Commission will release recruitment exam dates for posts of Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO), Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Assistant Engineer (AE), Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) and Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) in various departments within one week.

According to sources, the Computer-Based Recruitment Tests (CBRT) would be conducted first followed by the offline or OMR based examinations. All the exam centres hosting the CBRTs would be equipped with the CCTV cameras, sources said.

Earlier, the Group-I prelims, AEE, AE and DAO recruitment examinations were cancelled, while TPBO and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exams were postponed by the Commission following the question paper leak issue.