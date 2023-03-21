TSPSC paper leak: SIT carries out searches at various locations of suspects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the TSPSC paper leak case, on Tuesday went to one of the prime suspect, Rajashekar Reddy’s village Tatipally in Jagitial and questioned his family members, relatives and villagers.

Officials took Rajashekhar to the village amidst tight security and collected details of candidates to whom he sold the exam papers. Several persons, including those who had recently appeared for the TSPSC exams were questioned to check if they had any links.

Meanwhile, a search was also carried out at his house in Manikonda where they reportedly recovered question papers of previously held government examinations as well.

On the other hand, another team questioned Renuka, the teacher and her husband, Dakya Naik. Around afternoon, the couple was taken to various locations at Langar Houz, Sun City and Kali Mandir and several candidates and government job aspirants were questioned. They also searched and enquired at Renuka’s native place in Mahabubnagar district.

Another team carried searches at the house of the Praveen, the prime suspect in the case at Mallikarjuna Nagar in Badangpet. It is learnt that investigators are on the job of checking from where he got money for construction of a new house, with an estimated worth of Rs.45 lakh.

It is also learnt that Rajashekar sold the question papers pertaining to the Assistant Engineer exam for about Rs.14 lakh to Gopal and Nilesh. The transaction details were being examined.

The SIT officials also questioned the in-charge of the confidential room separately and extracted more details from her. She had earlier claimed that the suspects had stolen the ID and password of her computer and copied the question papers.