Several Congress families, Swaeros joined BRS in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Khammam: Congress cadres joined BRS in different Assembly constituencies in Khammam district on Friday in support of the party candidates contesting in Assembly elections.

At an election campaign of BRS Palair Assembly candidate Kandala Upender Reddy at Jupeda village of Tirumalayapalem mandal, Swaeros (Alumni of social welfare schools and college in Telangana) district vice president, Janaka Venkateswarlu, leaders M Yelender and Nimmala Narsimha Reddy joined BRS along with 12 families.

Similarly, 47 families of Congress party of Kattunacharam village of Nelakondapalli mandal joined BRS under the leaders of Nellore Swamy and Chekuri Mosha in the presence of Palair MLA Upender Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion the MLA said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been working for the welfare of women, poor and downtrodden sections. Several schemes like Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and others were introduced for their welfare.

Upender Reddy appealed to voters to elect him with a huge majority by casting a vote to car symbol on November 30. As soon as the BRS party forms the government Dalit Bandhu would be implemented on a saturation basis in Palair constituency, he said.

At Janakipuram village of Bonakal mandal of Madhira constituency the Congress party, a former deputy sarpanch of Congress Kukkala Prasad Rao along with several others joined BRS in the presence of the party candidate Lingala Kamal Raju.

Similarly at Sitanagaram village of the mandal 15 families of Congress party joined BRS. They stated that they joined the BRS party to support Chandrashekhar Rao in the election after seeing the welfare schemes implemented by the Chief Minister.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudan, former minister Sambani Chandrasekhar, Palair constituency election coordinator former MLA Banoth Chandravathi and BRS leader Talluri Jeevan Kumar were present.