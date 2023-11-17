Harish Rao terms Congress’ 42-page manifesto as ‘420 manifesto’

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the 42-page Congress manifesto was infact a ‘420 manifesto’ because it had no commitment to keep the promises it made.

Addressing the Divyangula Sammelanam in Gajwel on Friday, the Finance Minister said that Congress was in power in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh but nowhere it was implementing the schemes which are listed in the manifesto in Telangana. He said some leaders who are in the fray in Gajwel had never visited Gajwel during Covid period.

He said the BJP candidate Eatala Rajendar was accusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of taking huge loans. But Rajendar himself was the Finance Minister who had borrowed money. Rajendar had changed his voice after switching over to the BJP. Rao recalled that Rajendar had praised the Chief Minister when he was cabinet minister, but started criticising him after changing the party.

He pointed out that Gajwel constituency witnessed much development in the last 10 years than Huzurabad represented by Rajendar. The Chief Minister implemented welfare schemes by giving benefits irrespective of political association people. The Minister asked Rajendar to disclose what had the Centre done for the State or Gajwel in the last 10 years.