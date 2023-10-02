Shahid Kapoor, Tabu celebrate nine years of ‘Haider’

By ANI Published Date - 07:47 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Tabu-starrer ‘Haider’ clocked nine years today.

Marking the film’s ninth anniversary, Tabu took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with director Vishal Bhardwaj from the sets of ‘Haider’.

“Haider. Kashmir 2013 @vishalrbhardwaj. Love and only,” she captioned the post.

Shahid took to Instagram Story and dropped a famous monologue of him from the film. ” #9YearsOfHaider,” he wrote.

‘Haider’ is considered as one of the best performances of Shahid. He also believes the same.

On the film’s seventh anniversary, he penned a note, saying he will be “indebted” to the movie for helping him find himself as an actor.

“To be or not to be. An actor or a star. Looking outside or deep within. To find meaning or be meaningless. To dare or to submit. To hold on or to let go. The many questions an actor faces at a critical juncture in his journey of choosing who he decides to be. The possibilities are many. But there is only one right one. #haider you helped me find me. Ever indebted to you for that. HUM HAIN !!” he said.

The film is based on William Shakespeare’s tragedy ‘Hamlet’. The film also won 5 National Awards for Best Music Direction, Best Male Playback Singer, Best Dialogue, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design. It was also screened at the Busan International Film Festival.

Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon and Shraddha Kapoor were seen portraying supporting roles in the movie.