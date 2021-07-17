‘Shakambari Ustavams’ reach eighth day on Saturday in Warangal

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Warangal Urban: Goddess Bhadrakali was adorned as ‘Ugra Prabha’ and ‘Tvarithamatha’ on Saturday as the Shakambari celebrations reached the 8th day on Saturday at the historic Bhadrakali temple in Warangal. While Nithahnikam was performed at 5 am, the Ustava Murthis of the Goddess were also adorned. Popular lyricist and poet Jonnavittula Ramaligeshwara Rao along with his wife and other family members has visited the temple and offered prayers. Chief priest Bhadrakaki Sheshu and others were present. Devotees are visiting the temple by following the COVID protocol.

