Shanta Thoutam honoured with World Innovation Award at BRICS

The award is given for outstanding contribution to the Sustainable Development Goal-4 that ensures inclusive and equitable quality education and promotes lifelong opportunities for all

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) Shanta Thoutam has been presented with the World Innovation Award at the first BRICS Innovation Forum hosted at Moscow from August 27 to 29.

The award is given for outstanding contribution to the Sustainable Development Goal-4 that ensures inclusive and equitable quality education and promotes lifelong opportunities for all. There were representations from more than 30 countries at the forum.

The World Innovation Award, organized by World Organisation for Development, an international NGO with Special Consultative Status with United Nations Economic & Social Council, honours leaders from the developing world that have made an outstanding personal contribution to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals through a systematic effort to implement innovative solutions.

The other two nominees in the category were Fernando Padula Novaes, Municipal Minister of Education of Sao Paulo in Brazil and Saif Al-Hiddabi, Undersecretary of Research and Innovation at Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation in Oman.

Shanta Thoutam while addressing at the forum said that she was immensely inspired by the vision of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and dedicated the award to him. She extended her gratitude to Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT) for encouraging her to take up the role of Chief Innovation Officer.

As one of the panelists in the Cloud City Conference, she spoke on the various pathbreaking initiatives and achievements of Telangana government in open data, digital innovation, and urban development. She also highlighted about the Command Control Centre in Hyderabad on ensuring the citizens’ security by analysing visual data captured from 1 lakh CCTV cameras.