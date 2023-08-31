Hyderabad weekend guide: Culture, cricket, comedy, and music galore

From cricket screenings, creative art and cultural events, to soul-stirring live music and hilarious stand-up comedy, the city is all set to host an exciting array of events this weekend that promise something for everyone.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 05:24 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Akhilam Madhuram:

Join the delightful two-day cultural festival celebrating Lord Krishna. The event promises a lot of exciting activities by distinguished artists, ranging from music and dance to traditional art forms and workshops led by cultural experts.

When: September 2-3, 8.30 am – 9.30 pm

Where: Saptaparni, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider

IND vs PAK – Mega Screening:

Cricket enthusiasts in Hyderabad can now gather at one of the largest outdoor screens in the city to watch the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup match!

When: September 2, 2 pm

Where: OAF fan park, DSL virtue mall, Uppal

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Indeed Weekender:

Celebrate Hyderabad’s creative essence as you join the three-day conjunction of art, culture, film, and music designed to foster the talents that thrive within the city. The festival boasts interactive workshops like sip and paint, pottery, along with masterclasses led by experts, a vibrant flea market, open mic sessions, live music, and culinary delights.

When: September 1-3, 1 pm to 11 pm

Where: EXT by The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Shanmukha Priya Live:

Indian Idol fame playback singer Shanmukha Priya is all set to captivate the city with her mesmerizing voice and transport you to her musical world.

When: September 2, 8 pm onwards

Where: Odeum by Prism, Financial District

Registrations: Book My Show

The Laughology Project Hyderabad with Zakir Khan:

Zakir Khan, known for extracting humour from daily life, brings his iconic Indian comedic flair to ‘The Laughology Project’ in the city. Catch him for a laughter-filled evening with friends and family.

When: September 2, 7 pm onwards

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Madhapur

Registrations: Book My Show

When Chai Met Toast:

Get ready for a soul-stirring musical journey as the enchanting band, When Chai Met Toast’s euphoric blend of folk-pop will transport you to a whimsical world.

When: September 1, 8.30 pm onwards

Where: Artistry Hyderabad, HITEC City

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Get Set Go:

Get ready for a fun-filled weekend with your little champs as they embark on a high-energy adventure and fun games.

When: September 2, 10.30 am onwards

Where: KLAY Centre for Child Development and Care, Nanakramguda; Madhapur; Kondapur.

Registrations: Paytm Insider