Sintex to set up Rs 350 crore-manufacturing unit in Telangana

The Industries Minister welcomed the company’s decision to expand its operations in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:28 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: Sintex, which is part of Welspun Group, is investing Rs.350 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in Telangana and the investment will create 1000 jobs in the region.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka will be laying the foundation stone for the Sintex manufacturing plant on Thursday at Chandanvelly in Rangareddy. Tanks, pipes, auto components, and ancillaries will be manufactured at the unit.

The Industries Minister welcomed the company’s decision to expand its operations in the State. He thanked the leadership of Sintex for deciding to invest in Telangana and stated that the progressive policies and world-class infrastructure being offered by the Telangana government had encouraged the company to set up its units in the State.

The Minister assured that Telangana government would provide all support to the existing companies, which plan to expand their operations in the State.

In a statement, Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka stated that the company was running operations successfully in Telangana. He also added that the investment-friendly policies of Telangana Government had encouraged them to expand their operations in the State.