Sharany, Arjun hog limelight at TS U-13 Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: Gade Sharanya and Adireddy Arjun bagged the top honours in the girls and boys categories respectively at the Telangana State Under-13 Chess Selection Tournament held in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Sharanya scored 7.5 points from nine rounds to clinch the title. Yashvi Jain settled for the second spot with seven points.
Meanwhile in the boys category, Arjun emerged champion with 8.5 points while Vignesh Advaith Vemula scored eight points to take home silver.
The top two performers from the boys and girls category will represent the State in the upcoming National Under-13 Chess Championships scheduled to be held in Puducherry in the last week of December.
Teams: Boys: 1 Adireddy Arjun, 2 Vignesh Advaith Vemula; Girls: 1 Gade Sharanya, 2 Yashvi Jain.