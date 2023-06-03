Sharath, Sreeja star attraction at UTT National Ranking Championship

The tournament attracted over 1100 partisans with over 1900 entries in six categories in boys, girls, men and women categories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: The likes of veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal and reigning women’s national champion Akula Sreeja will be in action when the UTT National Ranking Championship, first in the calendar of the TTFI, gets underway at the Firefox Sports and Resorts Facilities, in moinabadfrom Sunday.

The tournament attracted over 1100 partisans with over 1900 entries in six categories in boys, girls, men and women categories. Though the absence of G Sathiyan and Manika Batra robs the tournament of sheen, the presence of Sharath and Sreeja and local boy S Fidel R Snehit, will attract eyeballs for the tournament which offer a prize money of Rs 9 lakh.

Telangana players Sreeja, who is representing Reserve Bank of India, and Snehit will have more attention leading the hosts’ challenge.

All the arrangements are made for the tournament to make it a big success, said the organisers. There are 20 STAG tables with adequate practice tables, they added. The event will kickstart with U-11 girls and boys competitions followed by U-13 girls and the U-15 singles events.