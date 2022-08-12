Sharing worthy fashion and lifestyle content on social media, Shreya Malhotra

Hyderabad: Social media platforms, the primary locations for creating digital identities, have become more widely used due to technological advancement in the twenty-first century. It affects what people do and engages in when they socialize because of the interaction between people and social networks. Being social creatures, people always take advantage of socializing opportunities. The social media platform, networking, and identification have been the main topics of research. Social media isn’t just for amusement for everyone; for some people, it may be a platform that completely changes their lives, just like Shreya Malhotra, a successful South Asian fashion and lifestyle influencer in the UK.

Shreya Malhotra, also known as Shreya.x, is 20 years old. When everyone’s hope was lost due to the pandemic, she found determination to keep trying and discover her skill. She used social media as a platform to showcase her ability. Shreya has collaborated with several prestigious businesses, including Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, Shein, Oh Polly, and many others. She recently embarked on a press trip with Virgin Voyages to commemorate the beginning of their Mediterranean cruise, which visited popular European locations like Barcelona and Ibiza. She multitasks, and people adore her lifestyle and sense of taste, which is why she is so well-liked.

She believes that an advanced degree or specialized training are not prerequisites for becoming an influencer. However, one needs to be able to create material that stands out in the veritable ocean of content vying for the audience’s attention to grow a significant and genuine following. Shreya shares what she does daily, generating millions of impressions on Instagram and thousands of views daily on her stories. She inspired many who wanted to show their talents but lacked self-confidence. Modelling and style are both very important to Shreya. She contributed to several photo assignments, including the Dubai Payal Malhotra Haute Couture shoot.