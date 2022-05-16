‘Shekar’ will touch everyone’s hearts: Director Jeevitha Rajasekhar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:06 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

“I became a filmmaker due to some unique situations. Otherwise, I am no zealous director,” says Jeevitha Rajasekhar ahead of the theatrical release of her film ‘Shekar’. Starring Angry Star Rajasekhar in the lead, the film will hit the screens on May 20.

Beeram Sudhakara Reddy, Shivani Rajashekar, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and Boggaram Venkata Srinivas have joined hands to produce it on Pegasus Cinecorp, Taurus Cinecorp, Sudhakar Impex IPL, and Tripura Creations. ‘Shekar’ is presented by Vankayalapati Murali Krishna.

“When we bought the Telugu remake rights of the Tamil film ‘Sethu’ (1999), we reached out to some filmmakers. Our condition was that the film should be a faithful remake. But none of them was ready to do a faithful remake. Therefore, I had no option but to wield the megaphone myself for ‘Seshu’ (2002). It was my first film as a director. Thanks to cinematographer Hari Anumolu, I could pull off the remake even though I knew nothing about filmmaking. I later directed films on my own,” shared Jeevitha.

“‘Shekar’ is a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Joseph’. When we watched the movie and bought its remake rights, we approached ‘Palasa 1978’ director Karuna Kumar and Neelakantha. Since they were busy at that time, I myself wielded the megaphone. I have given this unpredictable movie a realistic treatment. Rajasekhar garu’s look will draw much applause. Some minor changes have been made to the original in keeping with the Telugu nativity. I am confident that everyone is going to love the movie,” she added.

Elaborating on the actors, Jeevitha said, “Prakash Raj garu is a person with a kind heart. When he helps someone, even his other hand wouldn’t know about it. He has done ‘Shekar’ without charging a single rupee. Both my husband and my daughter (Shivani) have acted in ‘Shekar’. I wanted my characters to come out in the best possible way. When I wrote the daughter’s character and conveyed the same to my daughters (Shivani and Shivathmika), Shivani evinced keen interest to essay the role. The father-daughter scenes are crucial to the film. I felt that instead of roping in someone else, I should cast our daughter for a better emotional connection.”

“‘Shekar’ is coming out a week after ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ and a week before ‘F3’. We have asked distributors and exhibitors to sell the tickets at government-mandated rates. I also urge everyone to watch ‘Shekar’ on May 20 and bless us,” she said.

‘George Reddy’ fame Muskaan Khubchandhani, Abhinav Gomatam, Kannada Kishore, Aathmeeya Rajan, Sameer, Bharani, Ravi Varma, Shravan Raghavendra and others are the principal cast.

While Mallikarjun Naragani is the cinematographer, the film’s music has been composed by Anup Rubens.