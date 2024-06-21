Shepherd injured in crocodile attack in Wanaparthy

The crocodile pounced on him and caught hold of his right leg, besides trying to drag him into the water

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 June 2024, 02:36 PM

Wanaparthy: A shepherd was attacked by a crocodile at Mulamalla village in Atmakur mandal here on Friday morning. The injured was shifted to Mahabubnagar for treatment.

The incident occurred at 8 am when Kanapuram Kurwa Anjaneyulu took a flock of sheep for grazing on the banks of River Krishna in the village. Suddenly, a crocodile jumped out of the water and attacked a sheep and tried to drag it into the water.

Noticing the crocodile, Anjaneyulu tried to rescue the sheep. In retaliation, the crocodile pounced on him and caught hold of his right leg, besides trying to drag him into the water. Anjaneyulu managed to escape but suffered an injury on his leg, Wanaparty forest officials said.

Alarmed by his screams, passersby immediately shifted him to the area hospital in Atmakur. After preliminary treatment, he was shifted to Mahabubnagar for better treatment. His condition is stated to be stable, they said.