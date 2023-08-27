Sherlyn Chopra strictly denies Rakhi Sawant’s claims about hacking her Instagram

The actress took to her Instagram account where she posted a clip of herself denying these charges. She captioned the post: "Another false allegation by Rakhi Sawant."

By IANS Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Mumbai: Sherlyn Chopra has been accused by Rakhi Sawant of disabling and deleting her Instagram account together with Adil and Rajshree. Sherlyn has denied the claims and appealed to Cyber Police to investigate the matter.

In the video, Sherlyn Chopra can be seen sitting in a press conference, where she played out an audio recording of Rakhi Sawant’s claims.

Sawant is heard saying: “I have a flight at 6 o’clock for Saudi Arabia, but right now I am headed off to the police station to file a complaint against Adil, Rashree and Sherlyn Chopra who have hacked and disabled my Instagram account which had over 10 million followers.”

In response, Sherlyn Chopra after reading out the audio recording said: “I appeal to the Cyber Police Department to immediately investigate whether Rakhi Sawant’s Instagram account was hacked, or not. Yes or no, because for Cyber Police, investigating this matter is no big task.”

Adil who was sitting beside her added: “We want to make it clear that such false claims should not be made, because the law authorities have a lot of actual work to do. There are real cases of murder, rape, kidnapping, robbery and extortions happening, so wasting their time is not the right thing.”

He continued: “Furthermore, do not use the media for all this nonsense, is this a joke to you, playing with our lives by over sensationalising these matters? Do not misuse your status and platform, because in eight hours her account will come back and she will be seen posting reels again.”

“What Rakhi Sawant should do, is later apologise to Sherlyn, Adil and Rajshree saying that I made false allegations against you and I am really sorry for all this ruckus,” he added.

Sherlyn Chopra is currently gearing up to play the character of Maharani Snehlata in Season 2 of the fantasy-drama series ‘Paurashpur’. Her bold and seductive outfit had already made headlines, and amidst online controversy for her many clothing choices, the actress had earlier called her character a “powerful figure” which also made her feel “empowered”.

Rakhi Sawant has made such claims in the past against many TV actors, accusing many of sabotaging her social media accounts, only for them to usually come back within hours of her complaints.