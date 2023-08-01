Shetkari Sanghatan leader joins BRS in presence of CM KCR

President of Shetkari Sanghatan, Raghunath Dada Patil, who was impressed with the policies and programmes of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti, joined the party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: President of Shetkari Sanghatan, Raghunath Dada Patil, who was impressed with the policies and programmes of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti, joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister had visited the Sanghatan leader at his residence on his invitation. Patil said on the occasion that he would work under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao for the much needed qualitative change in the administration. He announced that a huge public meeting would be organised soon.

The Chief Minister later visited Prakash Singh Jadav, head of Pudhari Newspapers group, a popular Marathi daily in Kolhapur, on his invitation. He also visited the memorial of popular social reformer Shahu Maharaj and paid floral tributes. He returned to Hyderabad by evening.

