Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023

The 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant was held on Saturday night at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

By PTI Published Date - 11:34 AM, Sun - 19 November 23

New Delhi: Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2023, marking her country’s first win at the international beauty pageant.

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild emerged the first runner-up and Miss Australia Moraya Wilson was named the second runner-up at the event. Miss Universe shared the update on its official Instagram page.

“MISS UNIVERSE 2023 is @sheynnispalacios_of!” the post read.

Palacios was crowned by USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel, who held the title of Miss Universe for the year 2022.

Palacios bested entrants from 83 other countries, including Miss India Shweta Sharda, who was called into the list of top 20 contestants.

The official Instagram handle of Miss Diva congratulated Sharda on her campaign at the pageant.

“The moment our LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023, Shweta Sharda was called into the Top 20. Shweta, the nation is proud of your representation and we cannot wait to welcome you back with lots of love. Thank you for raising our flag high at the @missuniverse pageant,” the organisation said in the post.

Erica Robin, who was crowned the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, also made it to the top 20.

American singer-songwriter John Legend performed his popular track “All of Me” at the ceremony.