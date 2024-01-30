| Shikar Dhawan Reveals Personal Struggle Six Months Since Last Conversation With Son

Recounting a recent visit to Australia to meet Zoravar, he shared that he could only spend a few hours with him during his week-long stay.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: Shikar Dhawan, who is not currently part of the Indian cricket team, is looking forward to playing in the 2024 IPL.

In a recent interview with ‘Humans of Bombay,’ he expressed sadness about not being able to spend quality time with his son, Zoravar, following his divorce from wife Ayesha Mukherjee.

Dhawan mentioned that it’s been about 5 or 6 months since he last saw his son.

Dhawan and Ayesha got married in October 2012 but they divorced in 2021.