Former AP cricketer Chamundeswarnath backs tennis ace

Former cricketer and member of the IPL governing council, announced a sponsorship pledge of Rs 10 lakhs to support Sumit Nagal, India's leading tennis player.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 10:52 PM

V Chamundeswarnath during the FNCC Tennis Tournament in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh cricketer and IPL governing council member V Chamundeswarnath pledged Rs 10 lakhs sponsorship to India’s top tennis player Sumit Nagal during the FNCC Tennis Tournament in Hyderabad on Friday.

The sponsorship aims to assist Nagal in participating in upcoming tournaments.

The star player revealed about financial struggles last year, stating he does not get financial support and guidance.