Musheer Khan strikes again: Scores second hundred in U-19 World Cup

The 18-year-old sensation accomplished this feat against the New Zealand team, following his first century against Ireland just a few days ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 08:11 PM

Hyderabad: Musheer Khan etched his name in the record books, scoring his second century in the Musheer Khan and becoming the second Indian player to achieve this milestone in the tournament.

Musheer Khan holds the record for the most centuries in the U-19 World Cup, with three to his name. In the latest match, Musheer Khan displayed exceptional prowess, scoring 131 off 126 balls, including 13 fours and 4 sixes, contributing significantly to India’s total of 295 runs.

In the previous encounter against Ireland, he made 118 off 106 balls.