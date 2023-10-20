Shilpa Shetty reveals her source of inspiration

During the Hunar Online Courses event, Shilpa said she gets inspired by her mother and wants her children to learn the work ethic.

By ANI Published Date - 05:30 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty attended an event of Hunar Online Courses as she liked the idea behind it on Friday.

She told ANI, “I have been inspired by my mother who herself has been a strong woman and has worked all her life. I have grown up watching her. I approach her with respect because I have learned my work ethic from her.” She said, “I still work for my children. I am financially independent. I want my children to see that their mother goes to work and has a work ethic. I want my daughter to also be independent. So I practise what I preach and my children will.”

While sharing her thoughts on doing something for the women who don’t get opportunities, she added, “Nutrition is as important for women as it is for a child, so I feel we underestimate the importance of being self-reliant. Many ladies want to do something for themselves but perhaps they do not get support. There is no time after marriage. Why is there this restriction on achievements when you can do anything in life? It is important to have heart and skills.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the family entertainer film ‘Sukhee’ which was released in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in ‘KD-The Devil’ as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.