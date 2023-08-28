Shiv Sena (UBT) ridicules Ajit Pawar’s claims of ‘not lusting for power’

Mumbai: In the most fiery attack in two months, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut ridiculed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s purported claims that “he had no lust for power” but had joined the saffron government only for the progress of Maharashtra and propagate the ideals of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, here on Monday.

The Sena (UBT) dismissed Ajit Pawar’s contentions as ‘hollow and baseless’ and questioned his development records previously when he was the Deputy CM for four times.

In fact, the Bharatiya Janata Party has a one-point program to foment communal riots across India, including Maharashtra How lessons of hatred are taught in schools came to the fore with the Uttar Pradesh school episode where a teacher incited the students to beat up a Muslim classmate. Making people fight in the name of caste-religion and spreading communal poison were never the ideals of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar,” said Raut.

Raut also called upon Ajit Pawar to clarify how he planned to carry forward the ideals of Dr. Ambedkar when the present government is being run in a ‘dictatorial manner’ by trampling the Constitution at all levels. Simultaneously, in an edit in the Saamana Group of publications, Raut also referred to the manner in which former governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari poked fun at Ajit Pawar, observing: “No matter how many times you ask, Ajit Pawar is ever-ready to become a Deputy CM. I pity him. First, Koshyari should not be deriding a Maharashtra leader like this as he played politics while occupying the post of the state governor But, his ‘masti’ has not yet gone. Why doesn’t he feel sorry for the inspector-turned-constable (BJP DyCM) Devendra Fadnavis Now, Ajit Pawar should give Koshyari a befitting reply,” Raut urged.

Training guns on Ajit Pawar — who walked out with a breakaway group of the Nationalist Congress Party on July 1 — the Sena (UBT) said it was only because of the NCP founder-President Sharad Pawar that the nephew progressed so much in politics. “By Sharad Pawar’s grace, Ajit Pawar became Deputy CM four times and also enjoyed all powerful posts But at that time he never felt the need to organise big receptions for himself in his hometurf, Baramati (Pune). After joining the BJP, he is obsessed with getting such hospitality” Raut said in a jibe at the Deputy CM.

Raut said that if Ajit Pawar was really not hungry for power and office, then why did he break his own uncle (Sharad Pawar)’s party and sack him as the President. “Instead of committing a dacoity on Sharad Pawar’s hard work, Ajit Pawar should have quit from politics to prove his claims, immersed himself in social work to take forward the ideals of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, or could have launched his own global party,” declared Raut.

The Sena (UBT) said, “Ajit Pawar is a liar and, akin to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he did not leave the party for any noble ideals, but to avoid probes by central investigating agencies like ED, I-T, CBI, etc. due to BJP pressures, and the people of Baramati who showered flowers on him are well aware of this”.

Harking to Sharad Pawar‘s utterances, the Sena (UBT) said that “today’s files buried in the cupboards will again come on the table tomorrow and the crooks of not only Maharashtra but all over India will not be spared.”