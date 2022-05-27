Shivadeep bags top honours at ATIA Men’s tennis tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: Shivadeep defeated T Manish 6-3, 6-2 to win the men’s singles title at the ATIA Men’s 1 lakh prize money tennis tournament, sponsored by Eternals & Riwaaz at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy on Friday.

Results: Singles: Shivadeep bt T Manish 6-3,6-2;

Doubles: Shakthivel Bhoopathy/Rishi Krishna bt Guhan Rajan/Vimal Raj 4-6, 6-1, 11-9.

