Shivlal Yadav hits out at Mohammed Azharuddin

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer and BCCI President N Shivlal Yadav hit out at the Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammed Azharuddin, on Monday.

He alleged that the game is suffering because of him. “There are a lot of shortcomings, corruption, misuse of power and the selections were not fair at all. Our objective is that the players should not suffer. And, the performances of the Hyderabad teams in the recent past show there is a dip and that the players are getting affected,” he said.

Shivlal further added that Azhar is in no mood to resolve the issues. “He feels uncomfortable and doesn’t want to listen to us. He used to talk to us daily before the associations elections and promised to develop the game. Now, there is a feeling of betrayal and being let down by his actions in the HCA,” he said.

“We expected so much from him. But he is showing an authoritarian attitude which is not acceptable at all. We cannot keep quiet despite threats of police complaints lodged against the members including the Apex Council members,” he said.

Arshad Ayub, former HCA president and Indian cricketer, said, “He is heading all the committees and making all the appointments. The President filled all the panels with members who were not even qualified,” he added.

“It is a pity that the annual Leagues in different Divisions have not even started till now. One wonders what purpose was served by hosting a T-20 tournament recently. It is a pity that HCA is not getting any international matches because of the poor maintenance standards of the facilities at the Uppal Stadium,” he said.

Meanwhile, former HCA Secretary T Seshnarayan said the elections were due in September this year and they should be held as per the Supreme Court guidelines. “One month before the term of the ruling group ends, a Returning Officer, who must be a former Election Commissioner, should be appointed,” he said.