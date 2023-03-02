Shocking: Woman confined indoors for 11 years rescued by cops in Vizianagaram

The woman was confined indoors for 11 years in her husband’s house at Cantonment locality in this Fort town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Representational image.

Vizianagaram: The City police on Thursday rescued a woman who was confined indoors for 11 years in her husband’s house at Cantonment locality in this Fort town.

The police, who swung into action following court orders, said advocate G Madhusudhan of Vizianagaram town and Sai Supriya from Anantapur district, were married in 2008 and they had three children while they were in Bengaluru. Later, the family settled here with Madhusudhan starting to practice law in 2011.

He tortured his wife by not allowing her to speak with others and when Supriya’s parents tried to contact her, Madhusudhan didn’t allow them in his home to meet her. In 2019, she managed to contact Disha police and filed a complaint against her husband for torturing her. But she withdrew the complaint after she got an assurance from her husband.

Supriya’s parents filed a petition in the court seeking to rescue their daughter and armed with the court’s order, police searched Madhusudhan’s house and rescued Supriya.