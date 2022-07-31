| Short Film On 10 Minutes At 10 Am Every Sunday Programme Released

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:11 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar released a short film on ’10 minutes at 10 a.m. every Sunday’ programme .

Under this programme, elected representatives including Ministers and MLAs, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials, members of resident welfare associations cleared stagnant water inside the houses and surroundings as they could turn into mosquito breeding spots.

The programme was held in different parts of the city.

Pamphlets were distributed and awareness camps were also held on Sunday.