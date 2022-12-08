Jharkhand Commercial Tax dept team meets Telangana CS Somesh Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said Telangana’s revenue through commercial tax department had grown exponentially from around Rs.23,000 crore in 2014 to about Rs.65,000 crore last year, registering a growth of nearly three times. The tax payer base had also increased substantially, he said.

A team of Jharkhand Commercial Taxes department had a meeting with the Chief Secretary here on Thursday. During the meeting, he gave an overview of the best practices being implemented by the department, which had resulted in increasing the revenue to the Telangana government.

He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who also holds the Commercial Tax portfolio, there was a paradigm shift in the tax administration.

There has been an increased thrust and focus on computerisation. The manual-based drafting of notices and proceedings was done away with and physical targets, especially task-based ones were introduced. The department had also been reorganised by adding several circles and economic intelligence units were set up for research and analytics, he informed the Jharkhand officials.