Monday, Jun 19, 2023
Home | Sport | Shot Putter Tajinder Pal Toor Shatters Own Asian Record Qualifies For World Championships

Shot putter Tajinder Pal Toor shatters own Asian record, qualifies for World Championships

India's top shot putter Tajinder Pal Toor on Monday shattered his own Asian record with a huge throw of 21.77m

By PTI
Published Date - 09:55 PM, Mon - 19 June 23
Shot putter Tajinder Pal Toor shatters own Asian record, qualifies for World Championships
India's top shot putter Tajinder Pal Toor on Monday shattered his own Asian record with a huge throw of 21.77m

Bhubaneswar: India’s top shot putter Tajinder Pal Toor on Monday shattered his own Asian record with a huge throw of 21.77m on the concluding day of the National Inter-State Championship here to qualify for the World Championships.

The 28-year-old Toor, representing Punjab, bettered his own Asian record of 21.49m, which he had set in 2021 in Patiala, with his third round throw of 21.77m — the ninth-longest distance in the world this season — at the Kalinga Stadium.

The World Championships qualifying mark is 21.40m. He also qualified for the Asian Games for which the qualifying mark is 19m.

LSEG_Growing

Related News

LSEG_Growing

Latest News