Sprinter Hima Das to miss Asian Games due to hamstring injury

The 23-year-old Hima Das had won a 400m individual silver at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games

By PTI Published Date - 11:49 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Star sprinter Hima Das will miss the upcoming Asian Games in China due to hamstring injury sustained last April, Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair confirmed on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Hima had won a 400m individual silver at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. She was also a part of the gold and silver winning women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay quartet in Jakarta.

“It is unfortunate she (Hima) was injured a day before the Indian Grand Prix IV in Bengaluru (on April 15). She pulled a hamstring and also had back problem. Now, medical investigation is going on and planning for treatment. I believe that she will not be able to participate in the Asian Games as per the policy of the AFI,” Nair said.

Also Read Korou Singh Thingujam to lead India at AFC U-17 Asian Cup