Sprinter Hima Das to miss Asian Games due to hamstring injury

Bhubaneswar: Star sprinter Hima Das will miss the upcoming Asian Games in China due to hamstring injury sustained last April, Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair confirmed on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Hima had won a 400m individual silver at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. She was also a part of the gold and silver winning women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay quartet in Jakarta.
“It is unfortunate she (Hima) was injured a day before the Indian Grand Prix IV in Bengaluru (on April 15). She pulled a hamstring and also had back problem. Now, medical investigation is going on and planning for treatment. I believe that she will not be able to participate in the Asian Games as per the policy of the AFI,” Nair said.