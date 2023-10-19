Shraddha Kapoor embraces ‘Jadoo’ mode in the sun

By ANI Published Date - 01:02 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Mumbai: Sunlight exposure is an essential source of vitamin D and our Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor swears by it.

On Thursday, she dropped her sunkissed selfies. More than the images, it was her caption that caught everyone’s attention.

“Need dhoop like Jaadoo [?],” Shraddha captioned the post, referring to the alien in Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, who sourced his power from sunlight.

As soon as Shraddha dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions.

“You are a magician, why do you have a magical sunshine,” a social media user commented.

“Hahah love that Jadoo thing,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen reuniting with Rajkumar Rao in ‘Stree 2’. The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana will also feature in the horror-comedy drama.

Shraddha was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the rom-com ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makakar’.