Shraddha Kapoor takes the top spot in IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities’ list

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: Having recently turned 36, the celebrations continue for Shraddha Kapoor as she leads the way in IMDb’s weekly list of ‘Popular Indian Celebrities’. After a three-year hiatus, the actor will return to the big screen with the Luv Ranjan directorial ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, where she is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Shraddha is ahead of Raashii Khanna, who is riding high on the success of Prime Video’s ‘Farzi’. The ‘Pathaan’ wave is still looming over the country with Shah Rukh Khan occupying the third position on the ‘Popular Indian Celebrities’ list.

Global Star Ram Charan takes the fourth spot and continues to trend ahead of the Academy Awards with ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR in contention for the ‘Best Original Song’.

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature is available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, and highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide. Entertainment fans can see who is trending every week, follow their favourite entertainers, and discover new breakout talent.