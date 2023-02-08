Hyderabad Cricketer Trisha takes part in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:44 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketer G Trisha and former fielding coach R Sridhar participated in the Green Indian Challenge (GIC), an initiative of Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar, and planted a sapling in the premises of St. John’s Sports Coaching Foundation on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Trisha stressed the importance of planting and protecting trees to save the environment. She appealed to people to take part in the challenge and plant saplings.

Later, members of Green India Challenge presented the copy of ‘Vriksha Veda’ to the duo.