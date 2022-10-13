Actor Naveena Jackson takes part in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:11 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Naveena appealed to people that everyone should plant trees to offer oxygen to future generations and for making the country green and clean.

Hyderabad: Actor Naveena Jackson participated in the Green Indian Challenge (GIC), an initiative of Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar, and planted a sapling at Prakash Nagar in Jubilee Hills on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she stressed the importance of planting and protecting trees to save the environment. Naveena appealed to people that everyone should plant trees to offer oxygen to future generations and for making the country green and clean.

She thanked Santosh Kumar for the initiative and further actors Pranati, Lohit, and Ping Pong Surya for the challenge.