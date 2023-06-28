Shrunjith bowls India Cements to innings victory in HCA A Division three-day league

A Shrunjith Reddy scalped seven wickets for 80 runs to bowl India Cements to a crushing innings and 66-run victory over Combined Districts

Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: A Shrunjith Reddy scalped seven wickets for 80 runs to bowl India Cements to a crushing innings and 66-run victory over Combined Districts on the third day of the HCA A Division three-day league, on Wednesday.

In anothermatch, SBI’s S Anoop Pai (151 no) and B Sumanth (140 no) scored centuries in their drawn match against Cambridge XI.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: day 3: Hyderabad Bottling 319 &143/5 in 23 overs (Prateet Pawar 59; C Hitesh Yadav 5/51) drew with Jai Hanuman 351/9 decl in 94.3 overs (Vittal Anurag 124; Mohd Taha Shaik 5/83); Sporting XI 282 & 251/7 in 40.3 overs (A Takshit Rao 92; Abdul Ela Qureshi 3/41) drew with Gemini Friends 275 in 67.3 overs (Shubham Sharma 87no; A Prithvi Reddy 5/64, Manish Reddy 3/48); Central Excise 212 & 121/4 in 22 overs (N Sandeep Goud 54) drew with Deccan Chronicle 238 in 51.5 overs (Y Sai Varun 63; TP Anirudh 5/76); SCRSA 353 in 77.5 overs bt Ensconse 115 & 145 in 40.4 overs (Mohd Junaid Ali 97; B Sudhakar 3/18, M Suresh 3/28); MP Colts 474/8 decl drew with R Dayanand 421/8 in 138 overs (HK Simha 96, Yash Bansal 97, P Raghava 72; C Abhinav Tej 3/165); Cambridge XI 453 in 131 overs vs SBI 454/5 in 116 overs (B Sumanth 140 no, S Anoop Pai 151 no); Combined Districts 119 & 162 in 49.1 overs (A Shrunjith Reddy 7/80) lost to India Cements 347/8 decl; Income Tax 268 & 203/6 decl in 43.4 overs (P Akshath Reddy 86, Ajay Dev Goud 53; Sudeev 3/22) bt Continental 123 &140 in 46.2 overs (A Rahul Reddy 3/55, B Sandeep 3/30, P Gaurav Reddy 3/24); Evergreen 229 & 233/7 in 47.4 overs (Chandan Sahani 116) drew with EMCC 267 in 93.4 overs (Harish Thakur 75no; Illyan Sathani 4/72, Aman Upadhyay 3/65); Budding Star 403 & 283/4 in 52 overs (P Nitish Reddy 62, Rishiketh Sisodia 100 no) drew with UBI 149 in 33.2 overs (Salman Khan 5/21).

Top Performers

Centurions: S Anoop Pai 151no , B Sumanth 140 no , Vittal Anurag 124, Chandan Sahani 116, Rishiketh Sisodia 100no

Five or more wickets: A Shrunjith Reddy 7/80, C Hitesh Yadav 5/51, Mohd Taha Shaik 5/83, A Prithvi Reddy 5/64, Salman Khan 5/21