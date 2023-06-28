HCA B Division two-day league: Siddharth’s double ton power Sportive CC to 9-wicket victory over CCOB

Visaka CC’s KAV Kapardhi (6/36) and Rohit XI’s P Vishnu (6/30) shone with the ball in their side’s victories

VVS Sarvajith

Hyderabad: C Siddharth Rao scored an unbeaten 204 to power Sportive CC to a crushing nine-wicket victory over CCOB in the HCA B Division two-day league match in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Visaka CC’s KAV Kapardhi (6/36) and Rohit XI’s P Vishnu (6/30) shone with the ball in their side’s victories.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league: Day 2: Sayi Satya CC 300/8 in 80.1 overs bt HPS B 65 in 34.5 overs (Vaishav Sai Tanay 5/19, Khush Agarwal 4/25); Crown CC 204 in 44.3 overs lost to Vijay Hanuman 205/4 in 43.3 overs (Mohd Zaveed 55, S Vikas 86no); Oxford Blues CC 119 in 59.4 overs lost to Karimnagar District 120/3 in 23.1 overs (A Ritwik Surya 68); Medak District 185 in 54.2 overs lost to Sri Chakra CC 186/5 in 40 overs (YSS Yashaswi 119no); Visaka CC 208 in 60.4 overs bt Charminar CC 98 in 35.1 overs (KAV Kapardhi 6/36); Zinda Tilismath CC 229 in 75.1 overs lost to Khammam District 230/6 in 59 overs (B Sunil Arvind 55, S Vamshi 86); Future Star CC 427 in 70.5 overs bt Secunderabad Nawabs CC 236 in 71.3 overs (VVS Sarvajith 104; Divesh Bajaj 4/57, M Sai Karthikeya 5/46); Rohit XI 238 in 65.5 overs bt Concorde CC 149 in 39 overs (P Vishnu 6/30); Jai Bhagwathi CC 309 in 75.3 overs bt Aggarwal Sr CC 297 in 61.1 overs (S Rahul Raja 94, P Naga Venkat 51, Manish M 54; R Vishal Singh 3/46); Mega City CC 231 in 68 over bt National CC 186 in 66 overs (Anshul Varma 58; Yuvraj Yadav 3/55, V Sai Gowtham Raja 3/40); Brother XI 158 in 56 overs lost to Apex CC 162/4 in 39.3 overs; HUCC 330/2 in 74 overs bt Postal 252 in 60 overs (Nishanth Yadav 64; Raghavender 3/28); PKMCC 427/7 in 71 overs bt GreenTurf CC 238 in 68.2 overs (S Koushik 130no; Aniketh Kumar 3/37, Sai Akshath Reddy 3/18); Gouds XI 329/9 in 83 overs lost to Raju CC 287 in 70.2 overs (Shaik Rehan 85; Aryan Reddy 4/51, M Eshwar 4/30); Hyderabad Blues CC 500/9 in 90 overs bt MCC 103 in 32 overs (Yash Dubey 4/30, Jasmeet Nain 3/15); CCOB 279 in 85 overs lost to Sportive CC 285/1 in 69.4 overs (C Siddharth Rao 204 no); Rakesh XI 239/6 in 61 overs vs Deccan Blues CC 148/4 in 45 overs (Shaik Zainuddin 32, Nipun Reddy 50no, Mayank 3/66) (Match abandoned); Galaxy CC 426/7 in 90 overs bt Saleemnagar CC 253 in 56 overs (Vishnu Goud 57; Ananth 4/22); Venus Cybertech CC 356/7 in 85 overs bt Manchester CC 105 in 31.2 overs (V Abhijay 4/29).

Top Performers

Centurions: C Siddharth Rao 204no, S Koushik 130no, YSS Yashaswi 119 no, VVS Sarvajith 104,

Five or more wickets: KAV Kapardhi 6/36, P Vishnu 6/30, Vaishav Sai Tanay 5/19, M Sai Karthikeya 5/46