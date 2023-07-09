Shruthi Devulapalli awarded Ph.D. Degree in Environmental Science

By Mitu David Published Date - 04:02 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: Shruthi Devulapalli, a Senior Associate at Novartis, has been conferred with a Ph.D. degree in Environmental Science from Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad.

Shruthi’s thesis, titled “A Study on the Air Quality of Hyderabad – Pre-Covid, during Covid Lockdown and Post Covid Conditions,” presented pioneering research on the impact of various air pollutants on the city’s atmosphere.

Under the guidance of Senior Professor of Geology, P. Madhusudhana Reddy, Shruthi conducted an experimental research methodology and employed statistical data analysis to investigate major air pollutants affecting Hyderabad City. Her study encompassed the analysis of particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, ammonia, nitrogen dioxide, benzene, and ozone.

Six distinct locations within the city were selected for data collection during three distinct time periods: pre-Covid, during the Covid lockdown, and post-Covid conditions.

Shruthi, who had completed her Masters degree in Environmental Engineering from USA, is currently a resident of Hyderabad. Her research has the potential to pave the way for a better understanding of air quality dynamics and aid in the formulation of effective environmental policies and initiatives.