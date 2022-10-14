Telangana: 100 per cent syllabus for IPE 2023

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:00 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2023 will be conducted in pre Covid-19 pandemic examination format. This means, 100 per cent syllabus will be covered for the exams and question papers will be in the old pattern.

During the last two academic years, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) had reduced the intermediate syllabus by 30 per cent due to the pandemic. Likewise, i.e., 50 per cent choices among the questions were extended in the question papers to reduce stress among the students.

As the junior colleges had commenced the classwork in time i.e., on June 15, the Board, as per the directions of the State government, has decided to cover 100 per cent syllabus for the IPE and Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2023 for both first and second-year intermediate courses.

The prescribed syllabi has been made available on the TS BIE official website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ and the model questions for the IPE and IPASE would be hosted on the Board’s website soon, the TS BIE said on Friday.