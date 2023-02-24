Shruti Haasan wraps up ‘Salaar’ shooting schedule

The Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar', which is being helmed by Prashant Neel of 'KGF' fame, is moving according to schedule.

By IANS Published Date - 01:30 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Photo: Instagram

Giving an update on the progress of the movie, the makers, Hombale Films, have announced it’s a wrap for Shruti Haasan’s character Aadya.

Senior actor Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan has been busy down south. Her last two movies in Telugu, ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ and ‘Waltair Veerayya’, had a decent run at the box office. In these two films, Shruti had been paired with Tollywood top stars Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi, respectively.

Set to release on September 28 this year, ‘Salaar’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 coming from Hombale Films, the production house behind the ‘KGF’ series and ‘Kantara’. It also marks a collaboration between ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas and Prashanth Neel.