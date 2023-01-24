| You Make Me Laugh Like Nobody Else Shruti Haasan To Santanu Hazarika

You make me laugh like nobody else: Shruti Haasan to Santanu Hazarika

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 02:10 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ and ‘’Waltair Veerayya’, Shruti Haasan’s two most recent box-office hits, have put her on a high. In her most recent Instagram post, the actor, who frequently updates her followers on both professional and personal news, named the person who makes her laugh the most.

The star wrote a heartfelt remark for her lover Santanu Hazarika after sharing a romantic photo of them together. “You make me (three laughing emojis) Like nobody else in this world @santanu_hazarika_art (sic),” wrote Shruti on Tuesday.

Two days ago, the actor also posted a series of random photo and video dumps. Featuring Santanu, the couple’s pet cat Clara, paintings, and selfies, the pics revealed some intimate moments from the actor’s daily life.

Shruti then posted her childhood, teenage and current pictures of herself and reminisced about her musical journey. “I think there’s a pattern here. We always return to who we are inside – in my case it’s a shadow monster with a 90s heart,” she captioned the post.

When an Instagram user tried to troll Shruti for the way the shape of her nose transitioned over the years, she simply replied with a gold medal emoji and wrote, “Here you go! Have a good day.”

On the work front, she will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’ opposite Rebel Star Prabhas.