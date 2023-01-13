Shruti Haasan clears the air around her health status

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Actor-Singer Shruti Haasan who has started the New Year with a bang with two simultaneous releases in ‘Waltair Veerayya’ and ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, seems to have fallen prey to rumour mongers. It all started when the actor was unable to attend the ‘Waltair Veerayya’ pre-release event owing to a bout of viral fever. Noticing her absence at the event, baseless stories started doing rounds, which Shruti immediately put to rest.

Shruti was shooting back-to-back for her films in 2022 and the hectic schedules were bound to take their toll. “Shruti has had a very hectic 2022 and had spent most of last year shooting for her various projects across industries. Shruti hasn’t been a 100% since the Greece schedule of her international film ‘The Eye’, as it was a physically gruelling shoot and she was practically living out of a suitcase for over four months due to back-to-back schedules. She had viral fever and that’s the reason she was unable to attend the launch of ‘Waltair Veerayya’,” says a source.

Shruti took to Instagram to squash all the rumours of mental health-related issues and wrote: “Ok so here’s the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health…Guess what? It doesn’t work. I will always be a mental health advocate. I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and…I had a viral fever so nice try get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do (sic).”

Later, she even uploaded a photo of herself in bed, writing, “Thank you for all the love yesterday, still so sad I couldn’t make it for the grand launch.. rest and recovery mode on and lots of rasam.”