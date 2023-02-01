Women should support other women across industries, says Shruti Haasan

Hyderabad: Multidisciplinary artiste Shruti Haasan recently attended IIT Bombay’s E-Summit 2023 along with media strategist and entertainment lawyer Priyanka Khimani. The duo spoke extensively about their investment strategies and gave the students an insight into what factors they keep in mind while making business decisions and/or signing new deals. While everyone is aware of Shruti’s work as an actor and a singer, few know about her investments in various ventures and her astute business acumen.

This wasn’t always the case though, Shruti was quick to point out. “I believe it’s very important to equip yourself with the correct advice because one can’t know everything and it’s completely fine. For instance, with equity,” she said.

Answering similar kind of questions at the summit, Shruti said, “I sought advice from financial advisers and people like Priyanka. It’s okay not to be an expert but it’s really important to equip yourselves with right advice. So, I think I learnt a lot, especially working with Priyanka. For example, with equity, I learned that it’s not just lending your face to a brand; it’s about knowing the small details in terms of paperwork, in terms of verbiage because eventually that is what summarises your brand. It made me look at myself in a more comprehensive and elaborate way.”

Shruti also spoke about BLCK, her venture with artist Santanu Hazarika. Speaking about this, the actor added, “BLCK is a concept that is extremely close to both Santanu and me. It is an all-inclusive space for artists where there is room for one and all. BLCK encourages creativity, art and new thought and aims at providing a platform of sorts for all artists. Our endeavour is to help, advise and guide artists in terms of contracts, negotiations and basically help them know their product and their creativity,” she said.