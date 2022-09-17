Shun fear of rajakars and celebrate Sept 17 with patriotism: Amit Shah

By ANI Published: Updated On - 11:15 AM, Sat - 17 September 22

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also participated in 'Telangana Liberation Day' at Parade Ground.

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that some people were still having the fear of rajakars even after 75 years of Independence.

“We request them to shun that fear from their mind and celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day with patriotism and pride,” he said during Telangana Liberation Day celebrations officially organized by the Central government at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad here.

Speaking after reviewing the parade of the central forces and cultural troupes from Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, he said that after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day celebrations officially, everyone in Telangana started organising the celebrations.

“Whatever be the name, the celebrations are organized for the first time after 75 years on September 17,” Shah said. Some people earlier promised to organize the celebrations officially but after coming to power the same promise made to people was forgotten.

He also advised to make a documentation of the sacrifices made by the people while fighting against rajakars in the princely State of Hyderabad with some areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra. The documentation would enable the future generations to know about the sacrifices made to get freedom from the Nizam’s rule.

The main objective of the Central government to organize celebrations was to help the future generations to know about the atrocities faced by the people during the Nizam’s rule and struggle launched to get freedom from Nizam’s rule, Shah said.

It was the first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who started military action against the Nizam’s rule in the name of Operation Polo and annexed Hyderabad with the Union of India.

Eight crore people waited for this day – Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, earlier welcoming the chief guest Shah and two other dignitaries Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu, recalled the sacrifices made by the people of Telangana while fighting against rajakars.

The celebrations were not conducted for the last 75 years during the rule of Congress, TDP and TRS due to various reasons but for the first time the Central government organized Telangana Liberation Day officially, he said.

Eight crore people waited for this day to watch the celebrations and the Central government conducted them on a spectacular note even though many parties ignored it. On September 17, 1948, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hoisted the national flag in Telangana and after 74 years, Amit Shah hoisted the national flag, he said.